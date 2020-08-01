United Airlines to add Hawaii flights during pandemic

United Airlines has announced that it will increase flights next month as it resumes service on more than 25 international routes and begins gearing business toward leisure air traffic because of the pandemic.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the Chicago-based airline released a statement Friday saying the September schedule will resume destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean and increase service from the U.S. mainland to Kauai and Hilo, Hawaii.

The airline has also extended a waiver on change fees and has awarded travel redeposit fees for reservations through Aug. 31.

The announcement came as Democratic Hawaii Gov. David Ige extended the 14-day quarantine regulations to all visitors through Sept. 1.