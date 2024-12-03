Union Grove child pornography arrest; 25-year-old man accused

article

A 25-year-old Union Grove man is accused of possession child pornography – and now faces multiple charges associated with the alleged crime. The accused is Anthony Giorno.

Investigators say in September, the Racine County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit began investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It identified an individual in Union Grove possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), often referred to as child pornography. During the investigation, the investigators developed Giorno as a person of interest.

On Monday, Dec. 2, investigators (including electronic storage detection K-9 Stella and a sheriff’s computer analyst) served a search warrant on a residence on State Street in Union Grove. During that search, investigators located multiple electronic devices, and an initial forensic examination of the devices uncovered multiple images of CSAM.

The ICAC investigators interviewed Giorno who admitted that he has shared and obtained large amounts of CSAM using various websites.

Giorno made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Racine County Sheriff's Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement in a news release:

"The ICAC Unit once again demonstrated the critical role they play in protecting the innocence of children. Although there seems to be an endless supply of these perverts, the Sheriff’s Office will never cease in our mission of putting pedophiles behind bars."