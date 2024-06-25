Union Grove apartment fire, sleeping resident evacuated

Firefighters and Racine County sheriff's deputies helped rescue one person from a Union Grove apartment fire on Friday, June 21.

It happened near Main Street and 18th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Two deputies were the first to arrive at the scene and saw smoke billowing out of a second-story window.

Deputies worked to evacuate the building but got no answer at the apartment where the fire was believed to have started. One deputy used a sledgehammer to get inside and another went into the unit. Body camera video showed the thick smoke and active flames. Nobody was found inside.

Once firefighters arrived, deputies told them about one tenant who was still unaccounted for. That resident was found sleeping, evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation. No other tenants needed medical attention, the sheriff's office said.