'Unify the country:' Joe Biden headlines final day of DNC, Wisconsinites to speak before national audience

Joe Biden first ran for president 32 years ago. Now, he is preparing to finally accept the Democratic nomination.

But before the nominee makes that pitch to the world on Thursday, Aug. 20 -- the final day of the Democratic National Convention -- from his Delaware home, the world will hear from two Wisconsinites.

Luz Hernandez teaches third grade at Milwaukee's Allen-Field School. On Thursday night, her classroom grows worldwide.

Inside a special delivery were cables, lights, cameras and tripods for Herandez's family to set up. She was asked to record a speech that will air during Thursday's convention.

"So, it was right here, and when I opened it, I felt overwhelmed," said Luz Hernandez. "They were like, 'oh, so mom, they want to hear from a teacher?' I said, 'yeah, I guess they are really tapping into just common people.'"

Luz Hernandez

Hernadez said she was asked to reflect on where she sees herself a year from now as an educator. It will be her first time speaking on the national stage. But for another Wisconsinite, it won't be.

"Many people have heard me talk about my own experiences in the health care system. And that will be part of it, but I don't want to give too much away," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who will speak live from Milwaukee on the last night of the DNC -- an event headlined by Biden.

Joe Biden

"He hopes to unify the country. That has been the theme of our entire convention. He will put on display his steady leadership. And how he and Kamala Harris are ready to lead on Day 1," Xochitl Hinojosa, DNC communications director, said.

Watching at home on Thursday will be the Milwaukee Public Schools bilingual teacher, Hernandez, and her family -- waiting to see her already-recorded speech that was put together with the loaned camera gear.

"That's going to be surreal, but I'm very much looking forward to it," said Hernandez. "I hope I make the education community proud."

At one time, all of the speeches on the schedule would have been held in-person in Milwaukee. COVID-19 means that most are not.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday spoke with Wisconsin Democrats, and suggested that Democrats come to Milwaukee to celebrate election wins.