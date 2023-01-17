article

A Badger 5 jackpot-winning lotto ticket worth $125,000 and purchased in Mequon will go unclaimed if the winner does not come forward by Thursday, Jan. 19 – its expiration date.

The winning ticket from the Saturday, July 23, 2022, drawing was purchased at Olsen's Piggly Wiggly, 6111 W. Mequon Road in Mequon. The winning numbers were 2-11-15-16-26.

A news release says the jackpot-winning ticket can be claimed at Wisconsin Lottery offices in either Madison or Milwaukee. The winner should call ahead (608-261-4916) to make an appointment, so officials can provide enough time to process the claim.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day’s drawing.

Badger 5 is a Wisconsin-only jackpot lotto game. Including this unclaimed win, 98 total Badger 5 jackpots were drawn in 2022 with the largest coming on June 29, 2022, when Speedway, 6265 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cudahy sold a $322,000 winning ticket.