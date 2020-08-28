'Unacceptable:' MPS teacher under fire for alleged Facebook post about Kenosha unrest

As the shooting of Jacob Blake sparked unrest in Kenosha and the call for racial justice echoed, comments on social media stirred and continues to stir on many sides of the issue.

One social media page -- allegedly that of a Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) teacher -- recently caught the eyes of school leaders after sharing troubling words.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, allegedly fatally shot two protesters and injured a third in Kenosha. Shortly after, posts were allegedly written on Clint Walker's Facebook page, one of which read, in part: "Glad they finally got rid of 2 of the terrorists in Kenosha...I would have done the same."

Many are not just upset about the comments, which seemed to encourage violence, but that Walker is a teacher at Rufus King International Middle School in Milwaukee. The city's Black Educators Caucus is now stepping in.

"It is unacceptable for a teacher, especially a teacher who works in a district that is predominately students of color, to have views like this but feel comfortable enough to espouse those views in public," said Angela Harris, chair of the Black Educators Caucus.

Raven Chappelle, a teacher at MPS, shared her thoughts.



"Just that blatant disregard for human lives and for the lives of Black students he works with at Rufus King intermediate is really concerning," said Chappelle.

Both Harris and Chappelle support a letter, drafted by MPS alumna Jada Rogers, addressed to school leaders regarding the alleged posts.



"I hope to bring to light the need for anti-racist training of teachers and staff at MPS," said Chappelle.

"We want the district to adopt a zero-tolerance policy around things of this nature," Harris said. "We definitely want to see him terminated."

MPS released a statement saying: "Milwaukee Public Schools is aware of the comments by Mr. Walker on social media. The statements made are not condoned by Milwaukee Public Schools. The district is following policy and procedure related to this personnel matter. Mr. Walker has been removed from assignment pending further investigation."

FOX6 News reached out to Walker for comment but has not heard back.