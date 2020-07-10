'Umm, that's not your car;' Police seek man found rummaging through cars

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police are asking for your help identifying a man who was found rummaging through people's vehicles in the Village of Menomonee Falls.









Surveillance shows a man with glasses and a possible tattoo on his left forearm opening a car door and looking around.



It is not mentioned if he stole anything from the vehicle.



If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 reference case number P20160974.