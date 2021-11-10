Ulta Beauty theft suspects caught on cam; police seek public's help

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify and locate a pair of theft suspects.

Officials say the crime happened at the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29. They say two unknown Hispanic male suspects concealed $1,247 worth of merchandise – and left without making payment. The suspects' vehicle information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Officer Cody Koch of the Menomonee Falls Police Department regarding case 21-031876.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.