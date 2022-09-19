Ulta Beauty theft; Menomonee Falls police seek to ID 2 individuals

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of individuals suspected of stealing fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway.

Officials say the persons were in the store on Wednesday, Sept. 14, concealed fragrances in bags, and left the store without paying for those products.

If you have information that could help the Menomonee Falls Police Department identify these people, you are urged to call 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.