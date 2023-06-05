Uline expands Wisconsin workforce, footprint over next several years

article

Uline, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, announced on Monday, June 5 that it is expanding in southeast Wisconsin with plans to add more than 200 employees and a combined 4.5 million square feet of new development over the next several years.

This expansion will bring Uline to 14.5 million square feet of industrial and office space in Kenosha County. The company currently occupies over 10 million square feet.

Uline has begun development on the first of four proposed buildings on 350 acres of land purchased in late 2022. The 1.4 million-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution center will be the largest warehouse in the Uline network. These four facilities will ensure Uline maintains a robust supply chain to support its continued growth and future expansion.

Construction is also underway at Uline’s newest facility in Bristol, where the company is leasing a 1 million-square-foot warehouse that will allow us to support growing customer needs. The facility, located at 10322 140 Avenue, is set to open in October 2023.

Workers needed

Uline is looking to fill more than 200 open positions at its Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie locations, including more than 150 warehouse and facilities jobs and 50 customer service roles. To help find the right talent for these positions, Uline is hosting the upcoming hiring events:

Customer Service Hiring Event on Wednesday, June 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Kenosha Branch (12355 Uline Way, Kenosha). Open positions include:

Customer Service Management Trainee

Customer Service Team Lead

Customer Service Representative

Warehouse Hiring Events on Wednesday, June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the company’s Pleasant Prairie Distribution Center (12885 104 Street, Pleasant Prairie). Open positions include:

Warehouse Associate - Overnights

Warehouse Clerks – Overnights

Warehouse Management Trainees

Interested individuals should pre-register at uline.jobs/kenosha to secure an interview. Registration is strongly encouraged to secure an interview, but walk-ins are welcome. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. For more information, positions and job requirements are listed at uline.jobs/kenosha.

