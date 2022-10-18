Two Rivers girl missing, last seen in September: police

article

The Two Rivers Police Department has asked for help in the search for missing 17-year-old girl Sage Larock.

Larock is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and mid-length, wavy brown hair.

Police said Larock left home the night of Sept. 28 and has not been seen or heard from since. It is unknown who she could be with. Police also said she has a "severe infection" on her foot that needs treatment and antibiotics.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-793-1191.