Two Milwaukee girls found; police seek guardians
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two children.
The children are minimally verbal and were located on foot near Erie and Jefferson around 6:15 p.m. Police said the children's parents or guardians cannot be located at this time.
The first child is approximately 7-years-old, a Black female, and wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue pants and multicolored sandals. The other is an approximately 4-year-old Black female, wearing barrettes in her hair, a light blue t-shirt, blue shorts and multicolored sandals.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two children, call MPD - District 1 at 414-935-7212.