Two Milwaukee girls found; police seek guardians

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two children. The children are minimally verbal and were located on foot near Erie and Jefferson around 6:15 p.m. Police said the children's parents or guardians cannot be located.



The children are minimally verbal and were located on foot near Erie and Jefferson around 6:15 p.m. Police said the children's parents or guardians cannot be located at this time.

The first child is approximately 7-years-old, a Black female, and wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue pants and multicolored sandals. The other is an approximately 4-year-old Black female, wearing barrettes in her hair, a light blue t-shirt, blue shorts and multicolored sandals.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two children, call MPD - District 1 at 414-935-7212.