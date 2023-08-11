Twilight Concerts at Fowler Park in Oconomowoc
The Lake Country area will again experience another lineup of some of the best live music thanks to Matt Spransy, music producer and the organizer of Twilight Concerts at Fowler Park. The concert series will take place on three Sundays over the course of the summer.
The concerts will run from 6:30PM to 8:30PM each night and will feature national touring musicians, including:
- Lee DeWyze with Dave Eggar – Sunday, July 9
- Yam Haus – Sunday, Aug. 13
- Phillip Michael Scales Band – Sunday, Sep. 10