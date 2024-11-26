Expand / Collapse search

‘Twas the Night Before' by Cirque du Soleil at Miller High Life Theatre

Published  November 26, 2024 9:07am CST
Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before'

Brian Kramp has a preview of the thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters and amazing wardrobes that are all part of this modern holiday favorite.

Get ready for a festive flurry of love and cheer at Cirque du Soleil’s "Twas the Night Before." 

Checking out some of the costumes

Brian Kramp is at Miller High Life Theatre checking out some of the costumes in this year's show.

Memorable acrobatics and dialogue

Brian Kramp is going behind the scenes at this year’s show.

A Christmas Classic

Brian Kramp is seeing some juggling tricks that's part of this year’s family friendly holiday show.

Festive flurry of love and cheer

Magic and acrobatics

