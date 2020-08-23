'Turned right into her:' Driver sought in hit-and-run that left waitress hurt outside Paloma Taco & Tequila

Police are looking for the driver who hit a Paloma Taco & Tequila employee and took off Saturday morning, Aug. 22 near 55th Street and North Avenue.

Pattie Ford had something other than pouring drinks on her mind as she prepared for the Sunday lunch crowd.

"Just trying to pull it together, stay strong and muscle through," she said.

Paloma Taco & Tequila

Ford, the owner of Paloma Taco & Tequila, said her security cameras captured the crash around 1 a.m.

"I have it all on camera," said Ford. "It's horrible. Hit her pretty hard. She goes down hard."

Nikki Zanis

The footage shows the crew closing up for the night as waitress Nikki Zanis, 33, began walking to her vehicle.

"He started from a dead stop -- turned right into her," said Ford.

Zanis, who had been crossing the street, fell to the ground after she was hit. The driver pulled away for a moment, stopped and then sped away.

Nikki Zanis

"A bystander that saw what happened came, pounded on the window, pounded on the door," said Ford. "When I finally turned the music off so I could hear what she was saying, we all ran out to be with her."

Another bystander stayed with Zanis, calling 911. Minutes later, EMS arrived and took Zanis to the hospital with what were said to be serious injuries.

Hit-and-run outside Paloma Taco & Tequila

"People need to slow down, take their time, be cautious and be careful," said Ford.

Ford asked that everyone please take a close look at the surveillance video to see whether they recognize the driver of the black Mitsubishi SUV.

Hit-and-run outside Paloma Taco & Tequila

"She is a wonderful person to be around," said Ford. "She's always positive. It just broke my heart to go out there and see her bloody and just in complete distress."

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help with Zanis' medical expenses.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.