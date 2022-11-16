Turkey Appetizer Platter: recipe

The Cooking Mom is back with another tasty treat!

Turkey Appetizer Platter

Ingredients:

1 Cheddar, Bacon, and Beer Cheese Ball

Curly green leaf lettuce

1 pound thinly sliced mushrooms

Carrot sticks

Celery sticks

Radishes

Assorted green, yellow red, and orange peppers, sliced into thin strips

2 bunches scallions

1 zucchini, sliced lengthwise

1 summer squash, sliced lengthwise

Broccoli florets

Cauliflower florets

1 red onion, sliced thin

Assorted sliced cheeses

Slices summer sausage (optional)

3 whole sun dried tomatoes or pecan halves

2 whole black peppercorns

Directions:

Make my recipe for a Cheddar, Bacon, and Beer Cheese Ball. Wrap up and refrigerate a few hours or overnight.

Save 2 tablespoons of the cheese ball to use as "glue" to make the turkey. Use plastic wrap to help form the rest of it into a large ball. Cover the cheese ball with thinly sliced fresh mushrooms. Place cheese ball on a large tray or platter lined with green leaf lettuce.

Use layers of fresh veggies like sliced radishes, scallions, sliced peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery, zucchini and summer squash to create the look of feathers. Place pieces of sliced cheese and summer sausage up at base of the front of the cheese ball.

Use a little of the reserved cheese ball mixture to "glue" a radish on the mushrooms for the turkey’s head. "Glue" with more of the mixture to attach whole black peppercorns for the eyes, and a thinly sliced carrot for the nose. Sun dried tomatoes or pecans halves make this guy gobble, gobble!

Get out your camera and take a picture quick because in no time this will be gobbled right up! Have fun! You can do it! You’ll look like a serious "rock star"! Yum! If you have any good holiday recipes or game day ideas please share.