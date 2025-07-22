Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk at Veterans Memorial Park

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk - Milwaukee returns to Veterans Memorial Park in Muskego on Saturday, Aug. 2. This 5K honors the legacy of 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller and supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and catastrophically injured veterans.

The event brings together families, first responders, and supporters for a powerful morning of remembrance and community spirit. Last year’s event drew over 100 participants, and this year’s is expected to grow significantly. Will Valadez and Amy Nowak join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

