TSA intercepts 2 guns, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted two handguns in separate incidents at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) last week.

A news release says the incidents occurred Thursday, Aug. 10, around 9:40 a.m. and 4 p.m. In both incidents, during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Both firearms were loaded.

Officials say these are the 14th and 15th firearms detected at MKE this year. A total of 21 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints last year.

TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.