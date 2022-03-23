TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport; 7th in 2022

article

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Tuesday, March 22.

A news release says during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm, which was loaded with a round chambered, and issued a citation. The passenger had a concealed carry license.

This is the third firearm stopped at an MKE checkpoint in the past two weeks. TSA officers also detected guns in separate incidents on March 10 and March 12.

This is the seventh firearm detected at MKE this year. A total of 23 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints last year.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

