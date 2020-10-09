TSA finds loaded gun in man's carry-on bag at Mitchell Intl. Airport

article

Transportation Security Administration officers (TSA) stopped a man from carrying a loaded 9mm handgun onto an airplane at General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Thursday, Oct. 8.

At approximately 6 a.m., a TSA officer detected the gun in the Kentucky man’s carry-on bag. TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, and a deputy responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

“Weapons and firearms like this are never allowed to board planes through the airport security checkpoints,” said Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Passengers should check their belongings prior to arriving at the airport. Our TSA officers will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all travelers and crew members.”

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packed in a hardback case, unloaded, and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.