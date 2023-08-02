Trump indictment, Wisconsin Biden elector decries 'fraud' scheme

Wisconsin played a central role in the latest federal charges filed Tuesday against former president Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors allege a fake electors plan started in Wisconsin, and now, it could lead to Trump being locked up.

On Dec. 14, 2020, when electoral college members cast their votes in state houses around the country, Wisconsin Democrats cast their official votes for Joe Biden.

"People kept emailing me saying, ‘You need to switch your vote to Donald Trump, and if you don’t, you should be hanged for it, you are a traitor to this country for not voting for Donald Trump,’" said Biden elector Khary Pennebaker.

Pennebaker cast his vote for Biden at the same time Republicans met at the Wisconsin Capitol. On Republican Party of Wisconsin letterhead, they affirmed Trump won the state when he in fact lost by 20,000.

2020 electoral college ballot

"They chose to engage in a scheme here to defraud the folks of Wisconsin, that’s not something we should stand for," Pennebaker said. "They engaged in fraud, and they should be held accountable for that."

Republicans said at the time they were meeting in case courts ruled in favor of the Trump campaign. After recounts, random voting machine audits and lawsuits, the election results still show Trump lost.

Earlier on Dec. 14, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against the Trump campaign, but they did appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Andrew Hitt was the Wisconsin GOP chairman during 2020, and the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack questioned him.

"I was told that these would only count if a court ruled in our favor. So that would’ve been using our electors, well it would’ve been using our electors, in ways that we weren’t told about, and we wouldn’t have supported," Hitt said in testimony from Feb. 28, 2022.

According to the indictment, a Trump campaign attorney said Trump supporters should meet and cast electoral college votes for him in case lawsuits were successful. Prosecutors said the goal was to stop Biden from getting the needed 270 electoral votes.

The federal indictment against Trump said "some fraudulent electors were tricked into participating based on the understanding that their votes would be used only if the defendant succeeded in outcome-determinative lawsuits with their state." Republican sources in Wisconsin wouldn't talk on the record, but pointed to that passage.

When the official electoral votes were being counted on Jan. 6, 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the counting. Pennebaker has a civil lawsuit against the Republican fake electors that will be in court next year – another election year in battleground Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Republicans who took part in the false electors plan weren't willing to talk Wednesday.