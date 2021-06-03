Truly Hard Seltzer introducing alcoholic freeze pops in 3 flavors

Summer may be arriving early with the release of Truly Hard Seltzer’s new alcoholic lemonade Freeze Pops.

These delicious treats contain 5% alcohol and come in three flavors: Original Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade.

Truly says these fun summer freeze pops should be hitting shelves in the next few weeks and are guaranteed to offer consumers "unlimited fun in the sun."

Details on pricing and whether or not Truly Lemonade Freeze Pop’s come in in packs is yet to be announced but the company hinted that some have already been made available.

"Find them yet? Tell us where in the comments," Truly said in an Instagram post.

The announcement by Truly follows a recent increase in popularity with hard seltzer drinks.

Following the success of the popular brand, White Claw, PBR, Natural Light and Four Loko all announced that they’d be joining the trend.

Hard Seltzers have even become somewhat of a viral sensation when people who drank the popular brand White Claw coined a viral term, "ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws."

In 2019, a Wisconsin police department posted on social media announcement reminding citizens that laws still apply even when you’re drinking White Claws.

The phrase "ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws" reportedly originated on Youtube, in a video by comedian Trevor Wallace. In the video, he jokingly drank the hard seltzer drink and yelled out the now-famous phrase. It became so popular among his fans that he briefly attempted to sell T-shirts (before White Claw apparently stepped in and asked him to stop).

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News contributed.

