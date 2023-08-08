TRUE Skool's Summer Park Jam

TRUE Skool and Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) have unveiled their plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop's creation with an incredible two-day celebration in Downtown Milwaukee. Now in its fifth year, the 2023 Summer Park Jam will take place August 11-12 at the MPAC Outdoor Grounds and will highlight and celebrate all elements of Hip Hop culture.

John Hassig, Marcus Performing Arts Center Director of Programming & Fidel Verdin, Co-Executive Director at TRUE Skool, join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.