TRUE Skool's Summer Park Jam

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

John Hassig, Marcus Performing Arts Center Director of Programming & Fidel Verdin, Co-Executive Director at TRUE Skool, join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

TRUE Skool and Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) have unveiled their plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop's creation with an incredible two-day celebration in Downtown Milwaukee. Now in its fifth year, the 2023 Summer Park Jam will take place August 11-12 at the MPAC Outdoor Grounds and will highlight and celebrate all elements of Hip Hop culture.

