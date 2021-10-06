Truck hauling beer overturns, Wisconsin State Patrol investigates

article

A truck hauling what appears to be Leinenkugel's beer overturned near Hixton in northwest Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6.

There were no serious injuries reported in this wreck, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Truck hauling beer overturns near Hixton, WI (Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol)