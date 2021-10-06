Expand / Collapse search

Truck hauling beer overturns, Wisconsin State Patrol investigates

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Truck hauling beer overturns near Hixton, WI (Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol) article

Truck hauling beer overturns near Hixton, WI (Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol)

HIXTON, Wis. - A truck hauling what appears to be Leinenkugel's beer overturned near Hixton in northwest Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6.

There were no serious injuries reported in this wreck, officials said. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Truck hauling beer overturns near Hixton, WI (Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol)

Truck hauling beer overturns near Hixton, WI (Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol)

Milwaukee honors fallen firefighters; 141 who died in line of duty
article

Milwaukee honors fallen firefighters; 141 who died in line of duty

Milwaukee honored firefighters that have died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Brewers playoffs: Burnes, Woodruff open Braves series
article

Brewers playoffs: Burnes, Woodruff open Braves series

The Milwaukee Brewers will start pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff in Games 1 and 2 of their NL Division Series against the Braves.

Glendale police video shows chase of stolen car

Four people were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash near Green Bay and Green Tree.