Truck hauling frozen chicken catches fire on NB I-43 in Darien

A semi hauling frozen chicken caught fire on northbound I-43 near Highway 14 in Darien early Wednesday, May 15.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the interstate shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Darien Fire/EMS arrived on the scene and requested help from Sharon Fire and Rescue for water supply.

Officials say the fire was controlled within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for roughly two hours.

Truck hauling frozen catches fire (Credit: Darien Fire/EMS)

Northbound I-43 traffic was expected to be diverted Wednesday morning as recovery crews removed the truck and its contents.