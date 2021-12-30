Tropical drinks at Sunshine Winery in Cedarburg

Sunshine Winery in Cedarburg
Sunshine Winery is located in the heart of historic downtown Cedarburg, and with tomorrow being New Year’s Eve you may want to swing by today and stock up of some of their unique beverage options. Brian is getting an early start to the celebration with this locally owned store and their line of wines that are made from tropical fruit.
Tropical drinks at Sunshine Winery
If you weren’t able to get away to a warmer climate this holiday season it doesn’t mean you can enjoy one of the perks of a tropical island. Brian is in Cedarburg at Sunshine Winery where they’re mixing up the fun with one-hundred percent pure tropical fruit wines.