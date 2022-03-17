Trinity Irish Dancers performing all over Milwaukee today

It’s St. Patrick’s Day which means the Trinity Irish Dancers will be performing all over Milwaukee today.

Brian is at Mo’s Irish Pub in Wauwatosa with a group that’s been perfecting their steps for the past year for today’s big performance.

About Trinity Irish Danceres (website)

For nearly 40 years, this Chicago, Milwaukee, and Madison institution has become the most widely recognized Irish dance program in the world. Shaping the lives of over 10,000 students, Trinity is centered around a powerful philosophy that is a radical departure from typical programs. Founded by Mark Howard in 1982, the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance has set numerous competitive records and thrilled audiences worldwide with its innovative approach and attention to detail. Trinity won its first world title in 1987, catapulting the academy to national and international stardom and altering the course of the Irish dance landscape.

Trinity has appeared in feature films and on national television programs including: six Tonight Shows, CONAN, The Today Show, and Good Morning America, to name a few. The school, which has the unrivaled distinction of winning more world titles than all other American Irish dance schools, has locations throughout Illinois and Wisconsin including: Chicago Northwest, Lakeview, Elmhurst, Palatine, Western Springs, Milwaukee, and Madison.