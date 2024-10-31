Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church; 1st service since 2018 fire

The Brief Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church held its first service on Thursday, Oct. 31 since it was gutted by fire in 2018. It's taken years of restoration to be able to get church members back in the building. Trinity needs to raise about $5 million before the church is fully restored.



After a devastating fire six years ago, church members at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church have reason to celebrate. The first service inside the church since it was gutted by flames takes place Thursday night, Oct. 31.

Mariah Smith walks past Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church every day. But it is May 15, 2018, that is forever burned in her memory.

Fire at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milwaukee - May 2018

"It was definitely a gray cloud over the downtown area," Smith said.

A 4-alarm fire gutted the church. Its flames and smoke could be seen for miles.

Fire at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

In the years since, church members gathered in the hallway, basement, and even at MATC across the street to worship. That is, until Thursday night.

"It’s a freeing day. A day of freedom for us," said Pastor M. Douglas Peters.

On Reformation Day, services will finally return to where they were before the fire.

"We’re at a point now where we said, ‘Yeah, I think we can do it. I think we can pull it off this year,’" the pastor said. "They’ve just done an amazing job."

Trinity Lutheran Church, Milwaukee

The pastor showed FOX6 News how Trinity rose from the ashes stronger.

"This is the type of thing they will teach about. What they did was build an all-new structure inside of these brick walls. And it’s all steel," the pastor said.

Pastor Peters calls Thursday's service a "one-off" until permanent seating can be put in. Looking around, there are signs of projects in progress.

"I just assumed it could never be rebuilt," said Paul Meier, a DeKalb, Illinois resident who stops at the church every time he is in Milwaukee. "The damage was just incredible. But they had some very talented people."

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church still needs to raise about $5 million before the church is fully restored. But on Thursday night, it is closer than ever before – to being whole again.

"That’s why this church is still standing. Because God intended this place to be here," said Pastor Peters.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Inside Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milwaukee

COVID caused a big delay in construction at the church.

The fire was caused by a contractor doing work on the roof. There was a big insurance payout, but the church still needs help. Church officials invite you to consider a generation donation to help complete the restoration.