Police chase, suspect crashes in Cedarburg and is arrested

A man was arrested after he led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Cedarburg on Friday, April 26.

According to the Town of Trenton Police Department, at about 12:40 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on County Highway NN.

The suspect driver had a suspended driver's license and was on probation, and it was ordered that he be taken into custody.

The driver resisted attempts to be taken into custody by grabbing the officer's hand while trying to open the car door and fled from the scene in his vehicle.

The driver was pursued by Trenton police and Washington County sheriff’s deputies.

The pursuit lasted 4.5 miles and was terminated on County Highway NN north of State highway 60 in the Town of Cedarburg.

The officer terminated the pursuit, stopped on the shoulder of the road, and turned off the emergency lights and siren.

The driver continued to travel eastbound on State Highway 60 and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 60 and County Highway I in the City of Cedarburg.

The suspect driver and the other motorist were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect driver will be facing multiple felony charges between the Trenton Police Department and Cedarburg Police Department.