Tree falls on Fort Atkinson apartment complex; extensive structural damage

article

The Brief Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of a large tree that had fallen onto an apartment complex on Sunday, April 27. Upon arrival, crews found a 2 ½-story multifamily apartment complex with significant damage to the roof and balconies. No residents were inside the affected units at the time of impact, and no injuries were reported.



A large tree fell onto an apartment complex in Fort Atkinson on Sunday, April 27. Crews responded to the area of Commonwealth Drive and Montclair Place around 4:15 p.m.

What we know:

Upon arrival, crews found a multifamily apartment complex with significant damage to the roof and balconies on the west side of the building.

The tree, which had been uprooted from a neighboring property, impacted the top floor, causing extensive structural damage to two upper floor units, as well as the decks below.

There was intrusion into two apartments by large limbs going through the roof and apartment ceilings.

No residents were inside the affected units at the time of impact, and no injuries were reported.

Fire personnel evacuated residents from the affected side of the building and worked with the property manager to secure the scene.

Water and electricity were shut off to the damaged units as a precaution.

The two affected units were deemed uninhabitable until the tree was removed and the roof was repaired.

What's next:

The American Red Cross was notified and arrived at scene to assist the displaced residents.