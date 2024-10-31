Treating infant heart disease; stem cell research showing new possibilities
Researchers at Murdoch Children's Research Institute are developing miniature beating heart tissue from stem cells. This allows for early genetic diagnosis and potential treatments for infant heart disease.
Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) Theme Director of Stem Cell Medicine Professor Enzo Porrello says this has been a long-term goal to help save lives.