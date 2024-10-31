Expand / Collapse search

Treating infant heart disease; stem cell research showing new possibilities

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 31, 2024 7:10am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Infant heart disease research

Professor Enzo Porrello with Murdoch Children's Research Institute joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

Researchers at Murdoch Children's Research Institute are developing miniature beating heart tissue from stem cells. This allows for early genetic diagnosis and potential treatments for infant heart disease. 

Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) Theme Director of Stem Cell Medicine Professor Enzo Porrello says this has been a long-term goal to help save lives.