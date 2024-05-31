Expand / Collapse search

Transformers, J.I. Joe, and Chris Hemsworth? Gino has more

By
Published  May 31, 2024 10:29am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A new crossover movie with Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly interested in a J.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie. Gino Salomone talks about that and more.

MILWAUKEE - Lenny Kravitz reveals why he's been celibate for a while.

And, the important bathroom advice Brie Larson gives new Marvel actors.

But first, Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to star in an untitled Paramount Pictures crossover movie.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deadline reports the film would combine the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises, which are two mega ’80's Hasbro brands.

Gino Salomone joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.