Train strikes delivery truck in Town of Ixonia

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. - Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a train striking a delivery van in Ixonia on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 10. The accident happened on River Valley Road.

The preliminary investigation at the scene indicates the delivery vehicle was heading northbound on River Valley Road when it attempted to cross the tracks. An Amtrak train was heading eastbound and struck the vehicle while it was crossing the tracks.  

The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ixonia Fire and EMS.

