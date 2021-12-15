Crash, train derailment in Pound, Wisconsin shuts down US 141

article

A train derailment has closed both directions of US 141 in Marinette County, sheriff's officials confirm. This is all the result of a crash involving multiple vehicles just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash is at the railroad crossing south of Highway 64 in the Village of Pound.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve indicated a dump truck in the left land at the railroad trucks pushed a box truck into the rail cars – forcing the box truck under the trail. A second dump truck also impacted the first dump truck.

As a result of these collisions, there has been a derailment. Now both the northbound and southbound lanes of US 141 are blocked.

Officials say the driver in the box truck has died as a result of his injuries.

Motorists are being detoured onto Highway 64 and Business 141.