Crash, train derailment in Pound, Wisconsin shuts down US 141

A crash at a railroad crossing on Highway 141 in Pound, Marinette County, December 15, 2021. (Image courtesy of David Winther)

POUND, Wis. - A train derailment has closed both directions of US 141 in Marinette County, sheriff's officials confirm. This is all the result of a crash involving multiple vehicles just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash is at the railroad crossing south of Highway 64 in the Village of Pound. 

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve indicated a dump truck in the left land at the railroad trucks pushed a box truck into the rail cars – forcing the box truck under the trail. A second dump truck also impacted the first dump truck. 

Officials provide update on train derailment in Marinette County

The Marinette County sheriff offered an update on a train versus trucks incident that happened in the Village of Pounds on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

As a result of these collisions, there has been a derailment. Now both the northbound and southbound lanes of US 141 are blocked. 

Officials say the driver in the box truck has died as a result of his injuries.

Motorists are being detoured onto Highway 64 and Business 141.

