Tractor gathering honors late Washington County farmer

In the afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 4, a Washington County family said goodbye to a 27-year-old man who died last week in a farming accident.

It came after a strong sign of support from the community.

More than 100 people left their farm to line a street in Allenton and show their respect for the family of Curtis Nehm.

"It's pretty awesome, I'm kind of overwhelmed," said firefighter Ron Naab. "When you lose someone, especially at 27 years old, it's a tragic event."

Troves of tractors acted as a salute for Nehm, who died on Jan. 27 from a farming accident in Slinger.

He didn’t just work as a farmer with his brother, he spent more than a decade at Farmers' Implement behind the parts desk.

"He was an invaluable resource there," said Deanna Schmidt. "Super knowledgeable, 27 years old, it's hard to find that."

That’s where Schmidt, Naab and so many others came to know him.

"He had a personality that welcomed you to the counter, and showed a true interest in what you needed done to make your day, which was probably very sourful at the time because you had a breakdown, and you're losing money," Naab said.

So on the day of his funeral, customers and community members returned the favor.

"We heard about the tractors comin', so we got the tractor out of the shed, washed and waxed it, and came here," said Mike Battisi.

They lined Railroad Street with the tractors Nehm helped maintain. It was a final sendoff and sign of respect for one of their own.

"I hope that [his family] realize what a wonderful son that they – I know they realize – what a wonderful son that they raised, and how much impact he has on our farming community," Schmidt said.

The community vows they won’t let his name be forgotten.

Nehm’s former employer is looking to start a scholarship at Slinger High School in his name to inspire the next generation of young farmers.