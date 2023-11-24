Hot holiday toy gifts ideas

Toys so awesome they're sure to be on everyone's list!

Beast Lab Shark

Add ingredients and follow the experiment's steps to create your beast! Watch as the Stealth Strike Cats Beast Creator Chamber releases real Bio Mist & pressure builds. Pull down on the Emergency Lever to drain to liquid and reveal the beast inside! | Buy It

Dog-E

As soon as you uncrate this pup, the minting process begins. The all-white Dog-E comes to life even telling you when it needs food and a walk and reveals its unique combination of colorful lights, sounds and personality traits, so no two are ever the same. Care for your Dog-E, and it will show you its love. | Buy It

FAO Schwarz Sketch and Glow Easel

The FAO Schwarz Sketch & Glow Easel 3-In-1 Art Studio is the ultimate art station for your budding artist. This versatile easel boasts three distinct drawing surfaces: traditional paper, a chalkboard, and a unique glow board that illuminates their creations. Whether they prefer to sketch on a tabletop or stand and draw, the adjustable legs cater to every child's preference, stretching up to over 3 feet in height. | Buy It

Zero Gravity Sprint Wall Climber Cars

Defy gravity on and off the walls with the Air Hogs Zero Gravity Sprint Wall Climber. With the patented Wall Climber Technology, this nimble car toy can drive on any smooth surface like walls, floors and even upside down on your ceilings. | Buy It

Tech Deck Transforming Park

Take this mini skatepark anywhere with the Tech Deck: The Berrics Transforming Park. This 30-inch-wide park features different ramps and obstacles to create your own ultimate Tech Deck skatepark. With 5 levels to transform the base and folding side panels, choose how you want to shred. This playset folds back up into a container with a handle for easy storage and fun anywhere you go. | Buy It

Gel Blaster Surge XL

Surge XL is the ultimate supersized Gel Blaster powerhouse designed for total battlefield domination. Leave the haters in awe as you blast 100% farther than imitators, backed by 25% more Gellet capacity for extended gameplay which burst on impact leaving no mess. Amplify your shooting game with Gel Blaster Gellets, designed exclusively for Gel Blaster products to maximize blasting performance. | Buy It

Faction Target Drone

The Skyfire Target drone works with any gel or dart blaster and flies on its own, levitating and maneuvering to avoid attacks to provide the ultimate target practice. Bluetooth enabled, play in multiple ways and keep stats with the Faction app. | Buy It