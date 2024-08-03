Town of West Bend rollover crash; 26-year-old driver dead

article

One person was killed in a rollover crash in the Town of West Bend on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:21 p.m., the sheriff’s office was notified of a vehicle rollover crash in the area of County Road Z north of Dunst Drive.

West Bend Rescue was called to the scene.

Upon the first deputy’s arrival, he found the vehicle had come to rest on the passenger side with one person trapped inside.

The sole male occupant inside the vehicle was not displaying any signs of life. West Bend Rescue confirmed that he was dead.

The driver is a 26-year-old male from Washington County.

A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was heading southbound on County Road Z, gradually crossed over into northbound lanes and continued into the east ditch where the vehicle struck a We Energies pole, continued south in the ditch where the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest.

The crash is under investigation.

The sheriff's office notes this is Washington County’s third traffic fatality in 2024.