Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer.

The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road.

It was reported that the vehicle rolled several times and other motorists were attempting to help the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver died as a result of her injuries.

According to police, the victim's vehicle was in the right lane while another vehicle in the left lane lost control – and struck the victim's vehicle.

The force of the impact sent the victim's vehicle into the ditch where the vehicle rolled and came to a rest on the driver's side.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Department Crash Investigation Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a traffic accident reconstruction and the investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the striking vehicle was a 17-year-old girl from Silver Lake.