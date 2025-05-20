Town of Geneva crash on Highway 12; speed a factor, 3 taken to hospital

article

The Brief Town of Geneva Police are investigating a traffic accident that happened on Sunday, May 18. The driver and passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries. High speeds were one of the contributing factors, police say.



Three people were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Geneva on Sunday, May 18. The crash occurred on Highway 12 near the Elkhorn exit shortly before 2 p.m.

Town of Geneva crash

What we know:

According to the Town of Geneva Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene they found one person lying in the roadway and two other people inside the vehicle.

The driver and passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team investigated due to one of the passengers having life-threatening injuries.

High speeds were one of the contributing factors.

This traffic crash is still under investigation, and charges are pending. Highway 12 was closed for a short period of time, but has now been reopened.

What we don't know:

The names of the individuals involved in this traffic crash will not be released at this time, as this traffic crash is still being investigated.