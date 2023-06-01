Town of Fredonia barn fire; all animals accounted for

article

Firefighters battled a fire at a barn in the Town of Fredonia on County Highway Y early Thursday, June 1.

Officials say they were dispatched to the fire around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the bar was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, and all animals were accounted for.

With the assistance of multiple fire departments, the fire was extinguished at approximately 6:15 a.m. The structure is a total loss.

The fire was determined to be caused from a skid steer – and is not suspicious in nature.