Town of Delafield house fire on Crooked Creek Road; nobody hurt

article

Lake Country Fire and Rescue responded early Friday, Dec. 15 to a house fire on Crooked Creek Road in the Town of Delafield.

Officials said a 911 call by the homeowner stated there was fire in the home and that those inside were getting to safety.

Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, fire officials upgraded the response – bringing Hartland, Pewaukee, Vernon and Lisbon firefighters to the scene.

The first firefighters on the scene found fire in the back of the home. The flames extended into the garage and upper floor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crews had the fire under control in minutes. They remained on the scene for just under two hours to assist with property preservation and to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Nobody was hurt.