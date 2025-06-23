Town of Beaver Dam rollover crash; Minnesota driver arrested for OWI

article

A 34-year-old Minnesota man faces multiple criminal counts following a rollover crash in the Township of Beaver Dam on Friday, June 20.

Rollover crash

What we know:

Dodge County sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday to the crash on County Highway G just south of U.S. Highway 151.

Officials say their preliminary investigation shows an SUV operating by the being operated by the Minnesota man was northbound on County Highway G when it failed to negotiate a curve to the left and lost control. The driver then over-corrected and entered the east ditch, striking a culvert and vaulting into the air and coming to rest in trees and bushes, officials said.

The driver was taken by EMS to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. A 35-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and later flown to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

What's next:

The driver was identified by officials in a news release as Basil Moulds. Moulds was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury (2nd Offense), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was then taken to the Dodge County Jail after being medically cleared at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.