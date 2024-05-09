Town of Beaver Dam multi-vehicle crash; 2 hurt

article

Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Beaver Dam on Wednesday afternoon, May 8.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 33 near McKinley Beach Road.

The investigation revealed an 84-year-old man from Markesan was traveling north on State Highway 33 in a car and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 46-year-old Randolph man – as he was slowed for a vehicle turning into a private driveway. The car collided with the pickup and then traveled into the southbound lane and collided with another vehicle that was traveling south on State Highway 33. The driver of that vehicle was a 50-year-old woman from Beaver Dam. The first car then entered the west ditch and rolled over multiple times.

The 84-year-old driver of the striking car was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and then flown to Aurora Medical Center in Oconomowoc with serious injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of the third vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment – and released.

The 46-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Dodge County Sheriff's Office were the Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.