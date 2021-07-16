Tosa Greek Fest is back, happening July 16-18

Tosa Greek Fest is back and this weekend starting at 4pm you can enjoy tasty flavors from the Mediterranean
FOX6's Brhett Vickery is sampling the menu and getting a lesson in cooking a traditional cheesy Greek dish called Saganaki.
This weekend, Tosa Greek Fest is celebrating its 52nd year of food, fun and great entertainment
Tosa Greek Fest is happening on July 16th, 17th & 18th this year!
Friday, July 16th: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 17th & Sunday, July 18th: noon -10 pm
Brhett is showing off the homemade sweet treats that the baking team has been busy prepping for this weekend’s big event.