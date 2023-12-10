Tosa For Tots Drive-Thru to Benefit Milwaukee County Families

article

The Wauwatosa Lions Club and The Suburban Milwaukee Lions Club are collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys at two drive-thru events on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10.

The toy drive, Tosa for Tots, will benefit The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Toy Shop program.

Collected items will be distributed in mid-December to Milwaukee County families in need.

"The toys will be distributed to registered parents based on the age and gender of their children," said Major Beverly Gates, Divisional Secretary for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. "Thanks to our donors, parents will be able to surprise their children on Christmas morning with these thoughtful donations."

Volunteers will be collecting toys on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions Club, 7336 St. James St., Wauwatosa, WI and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Alioto’s, 3041 N Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, WI.

Free hot chocolate will be served.

In 2022, The Salvation Army’s Toy Shop distributed 46,000 toys to 6,500 children.

