Tornado warning, Walworth County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:20PM
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Walworth County around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. The warning was allowed to expire around 7:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clinton, or 9 miles west of Delavan, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Funnel cloud near Janesville

Video shows a funnel cloud in Emerald Grove outside of Janesville headed toward Delavan Thursday evening. (Courtesy: Jennifer Jende)

Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Highway 14.

Rock County funnel cloud

Ominous clouds seen on the far east side of Janesville Thursday evening amid a tornado warning for Walworth and Rock counties. (Courtesy: Bryan Spigarelli) 

Locations impacted included Sharon, Darien, Johnstown Center, Allens Grove, Avalon, Emerald Grove and Delavan Lake.

Walworth County tornado warning

Walworth County tornado warning