Tornado warning, Walworth County

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Walworth County around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. The warning was allowed to expire around 7:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clinton, or 9 miles west of Delavan, moving southeast at 25 mph.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Highway 14.

Rock County funnel cloud

Ominous clouds seen on the far east side of Janesville Thursday evening amid a tornado warning for Walworth and Rock counties. (Courtesy: Bryan Spigarelli)

Locations impacted included Sharon, Darien, Johnstown Center, Allens Grove, Avalon, Emerald Grove and Delavan Lake.

Walworth County tornado warning