Tornado, storms cause structural damage, power outages

Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin.

In western Wisconsin, a tornado damaged barns and homes in Monroe County late Wednesday afternoon, according to sheriff's officials.

The National Weather Service said debris lofted by the tornado could be seen on radar. It was spotted 7 miles (11.2 kilometers) northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m., according to the NWS.

Multiple semis were blown over onto their side on Interstate 90-94, caused a portion of the roadway to be shut down for about three hours in Monroe County, authorities said.

The Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston sustained storm damage and ran on backup power, sheriff officials said.

In eastern Wisconsin, about 38,000 We Energies customers lost service from Bonduel south to Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Public Service was working to restore power to nearly 34,000 customers.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said some rural roads are impassable.

"Crews will be taking inventory and clearing today. Affected areas include Dale, Center, Freedom, Seymour, Black Creek. Take extra time on your morning commute. Be safe," Nelson said.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said its crews responded to about 150 calls for service in Green Bay, Allouez, and Bellevue. Those calls included downed power lines, damaged poles, gas leaks, and damage to homes.

The roof of a business in Howard was blown off and landed in front of the AmericInn motel across the street, shattering the windows of the indoor pool.

Officials said no serious injuries were reported as a result of the storms which brought some relief from oppressive heat and humidity this week.