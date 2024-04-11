Thursday evening tornado drill canceled; severe weather possible

Increasing concerns about the potential for severe weather to develop in Wisconsin later on Thursday, April 11, are prompting ReadyWisconsin and the National Weather Service (NWS) to cancel the evening part of Wisconsin’s annual statewide tornado drill.

According to Wisconsin Emergency Management, while there is a low likelihood of it occurring, NWS meteorologists are unable to rule out the potential of funnel clouds and a brief, weak tornado later this afternoon and evening in southern Wisconsin.

Due to this potential, the 6:45 p.m. statewide tornado drill has been canceled as a precautionary measure. It will not be rescheduled.

The afternoon portion of the drill took place as scheduled at 1:45 p.m. with NWS and emergency management offices across the state participating.

Wisconsin’s NWS offices conducted NOAA Weather Radio tests, while many communities heard tornado sirens sound. Schools and businesses also practiced their tornado sheltering plans.

The decision to cancel the evening portion highlights just how difficult it can be to anticipate what weather systems will produce as they move through the state, and why it’s so important to practice severe weather safety regularly.