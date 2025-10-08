Toppers Pizza rolling out its first-ever catering menu; check it out
Toppers Pizza is rolling out its first-ever catering menu. From big bundles to quick lunch combos, the new option makes it easier to feed any crowd. Chester Ison joins FOX6 WakeUp to go over the menu.
What’s on the catering menu:
- Bundles — The easiest way to feed a group with a balanced mix of pizzas and sides, customizable to fit your flavor needs
- Small Party Bundle: Feeds 10 to 12 adults with 4 large pizzas, Triple ’Stix, a large salad and a large side
- Medium Party Bundle: Feeds 16 to 18 adults with 4 large pizzas, 2 Triple ’Stix, 2 large sides and a large salad
- Large Party Bundle: Feeds 22 to 24 adults with 5 large pizzas, 2 Triple ’Stix, 3 large sides and 2 large salads
- Pizza Party Bundle — Perfect for groups that just want the good stuff.
- Little Party: Feeds 14–16 adults. Perfect for the pizza purist who wants a solid base to build on. Includes 5 large pizzas.
- Big Party: Your go-to move for bigger events. Comes with 10 large pizzas, providing the essentials to satisfy a large crowd.
- Mega Party: Same as a Big Party, but made for the boldest hosts. 15 large pizzas - just add sides, ‘Stix or salads to level it up.
- Lunch — Individual meals made easy for offices and other self-service events
- Pick 2 & Beverage: A small pizza, your choice of a side or salad, and a drink
- Lil’ Lunch: A small pizza and a drink
- A La Carte — Build your own spread with pizzas, wings, Topperstix, salads, desserts and more
- Sides: Add Salad, Topperstix, wings or mac
- Beverages: Individual bottles or bundles
- Desserts: Cinnamonstix, Killer Brownies or frozen custard
- Dippin Sauce: Bold dips to go with every bite