Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee chef guest judges on 'Top Chef;' takes us behind the scenes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 7, 2024 8:47am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Top Chef highlights Wisconsin restaurants

Chef Kyle Knall, Head Chef and Owner of the Birch Restaurant in Milwaukee joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the latest season of Bravo's Top Chef, which takes place in Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - The current season of Bravo's ‘Top Chef’ highlights the culinary landscape of Wisconsin.

Kyle Knall, Chef and Co-Owner of Birch Restaurant in Milwaukee, was a guest judge on the most recent episode.

He joined FOX6 WakeUp to share his experience on the show and take us behind the scenes.