Milwaukee chef guest judges on 'Top Chef;' takes us behind the scenes

Top Chef highlights Wisconsin restaurants
Chef Kyle Knall, Head Chef and Owner of the Birch Restaurant in Milwaukee joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the latest season of Bravo's Top Chef, which takes place in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE - The current season of Bravo's ‘Top Chef’ highlights the culinary landscape of Wisconsin.
Kyle Knall, Chef and Co-Owner of Birch Restaurant in Milwaukee, was a guest judge on the most recent episode.
He joined FOX6 WakeUp to share his experience on the show and take us behind the scenes.